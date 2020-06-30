All apartments in Chicago
1752 W 35th St

1752 West 35th Street · (773) 516-0013
Location

1752 West 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60609
McKinley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1230 · Avail. now

$1,230

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bright 3 Bedroom, Central Heat & AC, Laundry in BD - Property Id: 302051

Vary Bright & Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Luxurious Finishes and Extras at 3rd Floor. Great Open Kitchen Combine with Dining Room; Beautiful Granite Counter Top, Newer Appliances; Newer Cabinets. Hardwood Floor through Out. Central Heat & Central Air Condition.

Closets in Organized.
Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.
Washer and Dryer at 2nd Floor.

One Parking Space Including. Close to ITT College, Easy Shopping. Short Distance to I-90 and I-94.
Cat Allowed Only.

Available July 1st.
Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302051
Property Id 302051

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 W 35th St have any available units?
1752 W 35th St has a unit available for $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 W 35th St have?
Some of 1752 W 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 W 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
1752 W 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 W 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 1752 W 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1752 W 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 1752 W 35th St offers parking.
Does 1752 W 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1752 W 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 W 35th St have a pool?
No, 1752 W 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 1752 W 35th St have accessible units?
No, 1752 W 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 W 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 W 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
