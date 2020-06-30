1752 W 35th St

Amenities

Bright 3 Bedroom, Central Heat & AC, Laundry in BD - Property Id: 302051



Vary Bright & Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Luxurious Finishes and Extras at 3rd Floor. Great Open Kitchen Combine with Dining Room; Beautiful Granite Counter Top, Newer Appliances; Newer Cabinets. Hardwood Floor through Out. Central Heat & Central Air Condition.



Closets in Organized.

Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.

Washer and Dryer at 2nd Floor.



One Parking Space Including. Close to ITT College, Easy Shopping. Short Distance to I-90 and I-94.

Cat Allowed Only.



Available July 1st.

Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302051

No Pets Allowed



