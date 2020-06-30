1752 W 35th St

Amenities
Bright 3 Bedroom, Central Heat & AC, Laundry in BD - Property Id: 302051
Vary Bright & Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Luxurious Finishes and Extras at 3rd Floor. Great Open Kitchen Combine with Dining Room; Beautiful Granite Counter Top, Newer Appliances; Newer Cabinets. Hardwood Floor through Out. Central Heat & Central Air Condition.
Closets in Organized.
Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.
Washer and Dryer at 2nd Floor.
One Parking Space Including. Close to ITT College, Easy Shopping. Short Distance to I-90 and I-94.
Cat Allowed Only.
Available July 1st.
Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302051
Property Id 302051
No Pets Allowed
