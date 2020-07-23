Amenities

1749 West Devon Avenue Apt #3, Chicago, IL 60660 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 07/31/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. One Bedroom unit with recently updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops! Updated plumbing and electric, sanded floors, and new fixtures! Eat in kitchen. Large living room. Lots of closets. Heat and water Included in rent! Tenant pays electric and cooking gas. Laundry room. Easy street parking! Cats and dogs welcome.Back deck overlooking an enclosed center courtyard. Close to transportation,restaurants and Loyola University. Available now. [ Published 22-Jul-20 / ID 3634882 ]