All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1749 West Devon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1749 West Devon Avenue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:53 PM

1749 West Devon Avenue

1749 West Devon Avenue · (773) 343-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1749 West Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
1749 West Devon Avenue Apt #3, Chicago, IL 60660 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 07/31/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. One Bedroom unit with recently updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops! Updated plumbing and electric, sanded floors, and new fixtures! Eat in kitchen. Large living room. Lots of closets. Heat and water Included in rent! Tenant pays electric and cooking gas. Laundry room. Easy street parking! Cats and dogs welcome.Back deck overlooking an enclosed center courtyard. Close to transportation,restaurants and Loyola University. Available now. [ Published 22-Jul-20 / ID 3634882 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 West Devon Avenue have any available units?
1749 West Devon Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 West Devon Avenue have?
Some of 1749 West Devon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 West Devon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1749 West Devon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 West Devon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1749 West Devon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1749 West Devon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1749 West Devon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1749 West Devon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 West Devon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 West Devon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1749 West Devon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1749 West Devon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1749 West Devon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 West Devon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 West Devon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1749 West Devon Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
540 West Briar Place
540 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
The Lofts at Gin Alley
120 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity