Chicago, IL
1748 N Park Dr #1S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1748 N Park Dr #1S

1748 N North Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1748 N North Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Beautiful, charming, and rarely available 2 BED - Property Id: 302464

Beautiful, charming, and rarely available 2 BED PLUS DEN/1.5 BATH duplex in the Old Town Triangle!
Landlord pays for your heat bill, easily a $150-$200 value at place this big! Great open floorplan w/ high ceilings, kitchen/living combo and separate dining area, mudroom, 2 queen size bedrooms plus den/office, 1 half bath downstairs and 1 full bath upstairs. Free shared laundry & storage locker in basement. No pets allowed. Lease can begin any time from now until July 1. Virtual tours available if needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302464
Property Id 302464

(RLNE5864806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 N Park Dr #1S have any available units?
1748 N Park Dr #1S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1748 N Park Dr #1S have?
Some of 1748 N Park Dr #1S's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 N Park Dr #1S currently offering any rent specials?
1748 N Park Dr #1S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 N Park Dr #1S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1748 N Park Dr #1S is pet friendly.
Does 1748 N Park Dr #1S offer parking?
No, 1748 N Park Dr #1S does not offer parking.
Does 1748 N Park Dr #1S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 N Park Dr #1S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 N Park Dr #1S have a pool?
No, 1748 N Park Dr #1S does not have a pool.
Does 1748 N Park Dr #1S have accessible units?
No, 1748 N Park Dr #1S does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 N Park Dr #1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1748 N Park Dr #1S has units with dishwashers.
