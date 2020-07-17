1748 N Park Dr #1S

Amenities

Beautiful, charming, and rarely available 2 BED PLUS DEN/1.5 BATH duplex in the Old Town Triangle!

Landlord pays for your heat bill, easily a $150-$200 value at place this big! Great open floorplan w/ high ceilings, kitchen/living combo and separate dining area, mudroom, 2 queen size bedrooms plus den/office, 1 half bath downstairs and 1 full bath upstairs. Free shared laundry & storage locker in basement. No pets allowed. Lease can begin any time from now until July 1. Virtual tours available if needed.

