1747 North Campbell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible Bucktown 3bed/2bath duplex condo! Features large bedrooms with great closet space, spacious living room, separate family room, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and beautiful marble bathroom. High end kitchen with eating area, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Great outdoor space! Perfect for the summer. Enjoy the common area deck above the garage or your very own private deck! PARKING INCLUDED! This is an amazing location. Close to Wicker Park, and Western blue line stop. Easy access to all the shops, restaurants and nightlife in Logan Square, Wicker Park & Bucktown. This is a must see!

Contact us to schedule a showing.