Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:45 PM

1747 North Campbell Avenue

1747 North Campbell Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1747 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible Bucktown 3bed/2bath duplex condo! Features large bedrooms with great closet space, spacious living room, separate family room, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and beautiful marble bathroom. High end kitchen with eating area, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Great outdoor space! Perfect for the summer. Enjoy the common area deck above the garage or your very own private deck! PARKING INCLUDED! This is an amazing location. Close to Wicker Park, and Western blue line stop. Easy access to all the shops, restaurants and nightlife in Logan Square, Wicker Park & Bucktown. This is a must see!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 North Campbell Avenue have any available units?
1747 North Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 North Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 1747 North Campbell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 North Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1747 North Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 North Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1747 North Campbell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1747 North Campbell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1747 North Campbell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1747 North Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 North Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 North Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1747 North Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1747 North Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1747 North Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 North Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1747 North Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
