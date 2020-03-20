All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:10 PM

1746 West OHIO Street

1746 West Ohio Street · (847) 899-9505
Location

1746 West Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Sleek & modern West Town home featuring a beautiful open-concept living area, huge south-facing windows, and a private entrance. Imagine coming home through your private entrance with a proper foyer leading to this spacious kitchen+living area featuring hardwood floors, and a wall of windows. Prepare meals in your beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances, large island, ample meal prep & cabinet space, and a double sink. Enjoy relaxing afternoons in your living area filled with natural light coming from huge south-facing windows. Seamless living flow makes retiring to your well-sized master a breeze. Take advantage of the den ideal for your home office, 2nd bedroom, or whatever you see fit. Gorgeous full bath with marble accents and modern shower+tub. FREE laundry and huge storage space in the basement for your convenience. Well maintained building with original hardwood floors throughout, and newer electrical & plumbing. Great West Town location with easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, parks, public transportation, expressways, and so much more. Make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 West OHIO Street have any available units?
1746 West OHIO Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1746 West OHIO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1746 West OHIO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 West OHIO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1746 West OHIO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1746 West OHIO Street offer parking?
No, 1746 West OHIO Street does not offer parking.
Does 1746 West OHIO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 West OHIO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 West OHIO Street have a pool?
No, 1746 West OHIO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1746 West OHIO Street have accessible units?
No, 1746 West OHIO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 West OHIO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 West OHIO Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 West OHIO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 West OHIO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
