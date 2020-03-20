1746 West OHIO Street

Amenities

Sleek & modern West Town home featuring a beautiful open-concept living area, huge south-facing windows, and a private entrance. Imagine coming home through your private entrance with a proper foyer leading to this spacious kitchen+living area featuring hardwood floors, and a wall of windows. Prepare meals in your beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances, large island, ample meal prep & cabinet space, and a double sink. Enjoy relaxing afternoons in your living area filled with natural light coming from huge south-facing windows. Seamless living flow makes retiring to your well-sized master a breeze. Take advantage of the den ideal for your home office, 2nd bedroom, or whatever you see fit. Gorgeous full bath with marble accents and modern shower+tub. FREE laundry and huge storage space in the basement for your convenience. Well maintained building with original hardwood floors throughout, and newer electrical & plumbing. Great West Town location with easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, parks, public transportation, expressways, and so much more. Make this your home today!