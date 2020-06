Amenities

Fantastic and affordable two bedroom, one bath rehab in Wicker Park! Unit features maple floors throughout, central air, newer kitchen, dishwasher, ceramic tiled bath, on site laundry, spacious living and dining rooms, equal size bedrooms, good closet pace, easy street parking, amazing walk score, and short walk to Wicker Park/Bucktown Blue Line, shops, cafes and nightlife! Easy access to 90/94, too. Cats OK; no dogs, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease