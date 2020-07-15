All apartments in Chicago
1723 E 79th St 205.
1723 E 79th St 205

1723 East 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1723 East 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60649
South Chicago

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
NICE ONE BED APARTMENT IN SOUTH CHICAGO AREA - Property Id: 296875

Nice one bedroom and one bath apartment in the South Chicago neighborhood:

- Comfortable living areas with beautiful finished hardwood floors
-Located steps away from a ton of restaurants & a Fifth Third Bank

REQUIREMENTS:
550+ Credit Score
Monthly Net Income 3x Rent
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies

For more information or to schedule a showing, please email pamela.dreamspots@gmail.com or text (773) 236 - 0846

Pamela | Dream Spots Real Estate
"Move with Mondane!"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296875
Property Id 296875

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1723 E 79th St 205 have any available units?
1723 E 79th St 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1723 E 79th St 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1723 E 79th St 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 E 79th St 205 pet-friendly?
No, 1723 E 79th St 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1723 E 79th St 205 offer parking?
No, 1723 E 79th St 205 does not offer parking.
Does 1723 E 79th St 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 E 79th St 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 E 79th St 205 have a pool?
No, 1723 E 79th St 205 does not have a pool.
Does 1723 E 79th St 205 have accessible units?
No, 1723 E 79th St 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 E 79th St 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 E 79th St 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 E 79th St 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 E 79th St 205 does not have units with air conditioning.

