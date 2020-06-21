All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1714 W Farwell Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1714 W Farwell Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1714 W Farwell Ave 2

1714 West Farwell Avenue · (708) 937-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1714 West Farwell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Rogers Park Gorgeous large 2br/1ba, w/d in unit - Property Id: 290146

Welcome Home to this gorgeous 2br/1ba in Rogers Park featuring; Laundry in unit, SS Appliances, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Massive closet space and pristine finishes. Don't delay, this beauty won't last!

Nearby schools include New Field Elementary School, Eyes On The Future and Chicago Math & Science Elementary Charter School. The closest grocery stores are Super Mercado Carreta, Clark Mini Mart and Mini Azteca. Nearby coffee shops include McDonald's, Smack Dab Bakery and Fantastik Fruit Cart.

Nearby restaurants include Fonda Dona Chio, Papa Romeos pizza and El Pueblito. Also near Langdon Park, Matanky Park and Paschen Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat. This location is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips.

Easy QUICK APPLICATION PROCESS -SAME DAY APPROVALS. Call today to schedule your tour! Available 7/1/20
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290146
Property Id 290146

(RLNE5819668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 have any available units?
1714 W Farwell Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 have?
Some of 1714 W Farwell Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1714 W Farwell Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 W Farwell Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1714 W Farwell Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4836 N. Paulina Apt.
4836 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
5236 W Harrison
5236 W Harrison St
Chicago, IL 60644
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
7028 S Clyde
7028 S Clyde Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity