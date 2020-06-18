All apartments in Chicago
1710 South Ashland Avenue
1710 South Ashland Avenue

1710 South Ashland Avenue · (773) 799-8042
Location

1710 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Large 3 bed | 2 baths 2019 Gut Rehab Apartment. Live comfortable with, ss gas stove with microwave hood & dishwasher, high ceilings, quartz, wood floors, Master walk-in closet, In-unit laundry, and sundrenched modern finishes from floor to ceiling! Skyline View from the Master Bedroom! Your new apartment is close to CTA pink line, and moments from busses that take you right into South Loop and Downtown Chicago. Experience the culture of Pilsen with its art, music, bodegas, shops and authentic dining scene and Live Shows Comfortable. **Tenants have moved out and ready for July 1 lease! Call for Showings!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 South Ashland Avenue have any available units?
1710 South Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 South Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 1710 South Ashland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 South Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1710 South Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 South Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1710 South Ashland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1710 South Ashland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1710 South Ashland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1710 South Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 South Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 South Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1710 South Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1710 South Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1710 South Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 South Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 South Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
