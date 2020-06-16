1704 North North Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage package receiving

OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE on a minimum 12 month term. Renovated 1 bed/1 bath with private balcony and W/D in unit-- all in opulent Old Town Triangle. Floorplan attached for your review. Kitchen features granite counter tops, glass tile back-splash, under-mount lighting, modern cabinets and a dishwasher. Building and amenities were renovated 5 years ago and offer a fitness center with fitness classes, shared patio with grills/seating, bicycle storage, package receiving, 24/7 concierge services and a virtual doorman platform. Located on the 2nd floor with West facing neighborhood views. Covered and Uncovered parking options are available at $235-$255/month. Pets allowed with additional fees. Sorry, no aggressive breeds. Rent incentives are available for a limited time. Video tours are available.