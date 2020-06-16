All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1704 North North Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1704 North North Park Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:30 AM

1704 North North Park Avenue

1704 North North Park Avenue · (312) 810-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1704 North North Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2P · Avail. now

$2,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE on a minimum 12 month term. Renovated 1 bed/1 bath with private balcony and W/D in unit-- all in opulent Old Town Triangle. Floorplan attached for your review. Kitchen features granite counter tops, glass tile back-splash, under-mount lighting, modern cabinets and a dishwasher. Building and amenities were renovated 5 years ago and offer a fitness center with fitness classes, shared patio with grills/seating, bicycle storage, package receiving, 24/7 concierge services and a virtual doorman platform. Located on the 2nd floor with West facing neighborhood views. Covered and Uncovered parking options are available at $235-$255/month. Pets allowed with additional fees. Sorry, no aggressive breeds. Rent incentives are available for a limited time. Video tours are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 North North Park Avenue have any available units?
1704 North North Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,141 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 North North Park Avenue have?
Some of 1704 North North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 North North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1704 North North Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 North North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 North North Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1704 North North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1704 North North Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1704 North North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 North North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 North North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1704 North North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1704 North North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1704 North North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 North North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 North North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1704 North North Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60654
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
200 Squared
210 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity