Chicago, IL
1700 West Division Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1700 West Division Street

1700 West Division Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Entertainer's dream! Stunning PENTHOUSE unit right on Division St. features plenty of private outdoor space including a full private roof deck with sweeping views! Chef's kitchen, commercial grade appliances, slab quartz countertop, built in espresso machine and pantry, prep sink, 2 wine coolers. Open living/kitchen/dining space has custom paneling, fireplace with quartz hearth, dramatic custom inset accent lighting, remote control window treatments and half moon transom windows on the framing a perfect view of the city skyline. Contemporary bath finishes with porcelain tile flooring, custom floating vanities, main suite bath with sep. shower and tub. Full composite roof top deck living experience features living room with pergola, full kitchen with built in grills, fridges, sink, shower and gardening space plus full panoramic views! Perfect Wicker Park location with all of your nightlife needs & close to the CTA Blue line. It's like having an outdoor condo on top of a condo...get in here! 3D MATTERPORT TOUR AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 West Division Street have any available units?
1700 West Division Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 West Division Street have?
Some of 1700 West Division Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 West Division Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 West Division Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 West Division Street pet-friendly?
No, 1700 West Division Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1700 West Division Street offer parking?
Yes, 1700 West Division Street offers parking.
Does 1700 West Division Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 West Division Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 West Division Street have a pool?
No, 1700 West Division Street does not have a pool.
Does 1700 West Division Street have accessible units?
No, 1700 West Division Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 West Division Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 West Division Street does not have units with dishwashers.
