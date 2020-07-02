1700 West Division Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Entertainer's dream! Stunning PENTHOUSE unit right on Division St. features plenty of private outdoor space including a full private roof deck with sweeping views! Chef's kitchen, commercial grade appliances, slab quartz countertop, built in espresso machine and pantry, prep sink, 2 wine coolers. Open living/kitchen/dining space has custom paneling, fireplace with quartz hearth, dramatic custom inset accent lighting, remote control window treatments and half moon transom windows on the framing a perfect view of the city skyline. Contemporary bath finishes with porcelain tile flooring, custom floating vanities, main suite bath with sep. shower and tub. Full composite roof top deck living experience features living room with pergola, full kitchen with built in grills, fridges, sink, shower and gardening space plus full panoramic views! Perfect Wicker Park location with all of your nightlife needs & close to the CTA Blue line. It's like having an outdoor condo on top of a condo...get in here! 3D MATTERPORT TOUR AVAILABLE.