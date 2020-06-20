All apartments in Chicago
1650 N Humboldt Blvd

1650 N Humboldt Blvd · (312) 857-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 N Humboldt Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit CH · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Humboldt Park 2 bed 2 bath duplex-up coach house with over 1300SF!! The unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, standard kitchen and bath, dishwasher, laundry in unit, cats ok, small dogs under 20lbs ok with deposit. There's a serene garden and yard and to top it all you have a private 800SF deck that's over the garage that's accessible from the coach house!! No neighbors above or below you, it's like your own house!! Schedule your appointment today!!
FEATURES
Cats Ok
Central Air
Central Heat
Deck
Dishwasher
Duplex-Up
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in Unit
Small Dog OK
Standard Bathroom
Standard Kitchen
Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 N Humboldt Blvd have any available units?
1650 N Humboldt Blvd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 N Humboldt Blvd have?
Some of 1650 N Humboldt Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 N Humboldt Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1650 N Humboldt Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 N Humboldt Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 N Humboldt Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1650 N Humboldt Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1650 N Humboldt Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1650 N Humboldt Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 N Humboldt Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 N Humboldt Blvd have a pool?
No, 1650 N Humboldt Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1650 N Humboldt Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1650 N Humboldt Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 N Humboldt Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 N Humboldt Blvd has units with dishwashers.
