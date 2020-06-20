1650 N Humboldt Blvd

Amenities
Humboldt Park 2 bed 2 bath duplex-up coach house with over 1300SF!! The unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, standard kitchen and bath, dishwasher, laundry in unit, cats ok, small dogs under 20lbs ok with deposit. There's a serene garden and yard and to top it all you have a private 800SF deck that's over the garage that's accessible from the coach house!! No neighbors above or below you, it's like your own house!! Schedule your appointment today!!
FEATURES
Cats Ok
Central Air
Central Heat
Deck
Dishwasher
Duplex-Up
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in Unit
Small Dog OK
Standard Bathroom
Standard Kitchen
Yard