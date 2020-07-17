Amenities

IN UNIT W/D! ROGERS PARK GUT REHABBED TWO BED! - Property Id: 286777



Location: 1648 W Pratt Ave, Rogers Park, 60626

Rent: $1500

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In-unit

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Less than 10 minute walk to CTA Red Line and Metra

- In-unit W/D

- Central Air

- Hardwood flooring

- Queen/king bedrooms

- Semi-private outdoor area

- SS kitchen appliances including dishwasher and microwave



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1648-w-pratt-ave-chicago-il/286777

No Dogs Allowed



