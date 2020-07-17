All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1648 W Pratt Ave

1648 West Pratt Boulevard · (224) 226-4000
Location

1648 West Pratt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
IN UNIT W/D! ROGERS PARK GUT REHABBED TWO BED! - Property Id: 286777

Location: 1648 W Pratt Ave, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $1500
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In-unit
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Less than 10 minute walk to CTA Red Line and Metra
- In-unit W/D
- Central Air
- Hardwood flooring
- Queen/king bedrooms
- Semi-private outdoor area
- SS kitchen appliances including dishwasher and microwave

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1648-w-pratt-ave-chicago-il/286777
Property Id 286777

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5949950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 W Pratt Ave have any available units?
1648 W Pratt Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 W Pratt Ave have?
Some of 1648 W Pratt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 W Pratt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1648 W Pratt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 W Pratt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1648 W Pratt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1648 W Pratt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1648 W Pratt Ave offers parking.
Does 1648 W Pratt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1648 W Pratt Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 W Pratt Ave have a pool?
No, 1648 W Pratt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1648 W Pratt Ave have accessible units?
No, 1648 W Pratt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 W Pratt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 W Pratt Ave has units with dishwashers.
