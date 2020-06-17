All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1625 West Grace Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1625 West Grace Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:00 AM

1625 West Grace Street

1625 W Grace St · (248) 470-0871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1625 W Grace St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. Exceptional Lakeview Location in this intimate 3-flat. This large 3bedroom/1bathroom home gives you ample room to spread out. The home features hardwood flooring throughout, exposed brick, and a semi-private deck. The kitchen is recently updated with dishwasher, granite countertops, and IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. The monthly rental rate includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. Located just a quick walk from multiple train stops, bus stops as well as grocery stores. Pets welcome with applicable fees. Rental rate Reflects over 2-months of free rent on a 12-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 West Grace Street have any available units?
1625 West Grace Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 West Grace Street have?
Some of 1625 West Grace Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 West Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
1625 West Grace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 West Grace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 West Grace Street is pet friendly.
Does 1625 West Grace Street offer parking?
No, 1625 West Grace Street does not offer parking.
Does 1625 West Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 West Grace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 West Grace Street have a pool?
No, 1625 West Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 1625 West Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 1625 West Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 West Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 West Grace Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1625 West Grace Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
5500 S. Cornell Avenue
5493 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
925 West Dakin St
925 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60644
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity