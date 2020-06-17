1625 West Grace Street

Amenities

Available now. Exceptional Lakeview Location in this intimate 3-flat. This large 3bedroom/1bathroom home gives you ample room to spread out. The home features hardwood flooring throughout, exposed brick, and a semi-private deck. The kitchen is recently updated with dishwasher, granite countertops, and IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. The monthly rental rate includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. Located just a quick walk from multiple train stops, bus stops as well as grocery stores. Pets welcome with applicable fees. Rental rate Reflects over 2-months of free rent on a 12-month lease.