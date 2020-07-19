1621 N Kedzie Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beds: 3

Bath: 2

Available Date: 08/01/2016

Pet: Pet Friendly

Parking:: no parking



This is your opportunity to get in on a very rarely available MASSIVE (3000-3200 sq ft) 3 Bedroom loft duplex. The great room is absolutely massive and ready for you to set up multiple rooms/scenes to your liking. The kitchen is currently in the process of being renovated with new cabinets and Ceasarstone Quartz counters, has a dishwasher and stainless steel butcher block. HUGE Skylights and track lighting with fans in the 20' ceiling. (3rd floor) has in-unit laundry and 1 bathroom with all the common space and kitchen, the second floor features a massive master bedroom, extra closets, and a full bathroom. The downstairs bathroom is being completely renovated, the upstairs bathroom will feature brand new tile with the original clawfoot tub. PETS OK, please inquire.

THIS IS A MUST SEE!!

1st months rent due with application, application fee $50 cash. No security deposit due, $300 per person move-in fee due at lease signing.

Call with any questions, more info or to see other units!

Paul Satula

Leasing Consultant

The Apartment Source

T: 312-857-6605

