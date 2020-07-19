All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

1621 N Kedzie Ave

1621 North Kedzie Avenue · (312) 857-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1621 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3NN · Avail. Aug 1

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beds: 3
Bath: 2
Available Date: 08/01/2016
Pet: Pet Friendly
Parking:: no parking

This is your opportunity to get in on a very rarely available MASSIVE (3000-3200 sq ft) 3 Bedroom loft duplex. The great room is absolutely massive and ready for you to set up multiple rooms/scenes to your liking. The kitchen is currently in the process of being renovated with new cabinets and Ceasarstone Quartz counters, has a dishwasher and stainless steel butcher block. HUGE Skylights and track lighting with fans in the 20' ceiling. (3rd floor) has in-unit laundry and 1 bathroom with all the common space and kitchen, the second floor features a massive master bedroom, extra closets, and a full bathroom. The downstairs bathroom is being completely renovated, the upstairs bathroom will feature brand new tile with the original clawfoot tub. PETS OK, please inquire.
THIS IS A MUST SEE!!
1st months rent due with application, application fee $50 cash. No security deposit due, $300 per person move-in fee due at lease signing.
Call with any questions, more info or to see other units!
FEATURES
A/C
Cats Ok
Ceiling Fans
Central Air
Central Heat
Dishwasher
Dogs Negotiable
Dogs Ok
Exposed Brick
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in Unit
Loft
Penthouse
Pets Negotiable
Renovated

To learn more about availability, location, or further info on this property, please contact me directly with the listing ID above, your desired Move-in Date.

Paul Satula
Leasing Consultant
The Apartment Source
T: 312-857-6605
**TEXT OR EMAIL FOR FASTEST RESPONSE
PLEASE INCLUDE LISTING ID**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 N Kedzie Ave have any available units?
1621 N Kedzie Ave has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 N Kedzie Ave have?
Some of 1621 N Kedzie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 N Kedzie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1621 N Kedzie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 N Kedzie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 N Kedzie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1621 N Kedzie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1621 N Kedzie Ave offers parking.
Does 1621 N Kedzie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 N Kedzie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 N Kedzie Ave have a pool?
No, 1621 N Kedzie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1621 N Kedzie Ave have accessible units?
No, 1621 N Kedzie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 N Kedzie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 N Kedzie Ave has units with dishwashers.
