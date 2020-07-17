All apartments in Chicago
1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F

1620 N Milwaukee Ave · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1620 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1620 NORTH MILWAUKEE AVENUE, #2F - Property Id: 308285

2Bed/2Bath - Amazing Location Just North of North/Damen Milwaukee Hub!
The apartment includes an expansive living area with a separate dining area, two bedrooms and two full baths, a utility room with in-unit laundry and plenty of storage.The building has secured entry, expansive Pella windows, gourmet kitchen with a huge Island, designer finishes, hardwood floors, skylights and amazing textural character with exposed brick. Walk to some of the hippest shops in the City and more restaurants than you could imagine...Big Star, Etta, Piece Pizza, Paradise Park, Stans Doughnuts, Fairgrounds Coffee, jeni's ice cream and many more. Wicker Park and the 606 are both less then two blocks away!

Amenities:
Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1620-n-milwaukee-ave-chicago-il-unit-2f/308285
Property Id 308285

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5964332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have any available units?
1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F currently offering any rent specials?
1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F pet-friendly?
No, 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F offer parking?
No, 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F does not offer parking.
Does 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have a pool?
No, 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F does not have a pool.
Does 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have accessible units?
No, 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 N Milwaukee Ave 2F does not have units with air conditioning.
