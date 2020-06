Amenities

Stunning Recent Gut Rehab in West Bucktown (1617 Maplewood) Available June 1st **Virtual Tour Available** Features: TOP Floor Unit Secure Entryway/Intercom System Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Quartz Countertops Laundry in Unit Central Heat and Air Ecobee Thermostats Hardwood Floors Throughout Vaulted Ceilings Large Bedroom Size Huge Walk-in Bedroom Closet Multiple Storage Closets Large Bathroom with Glass Shower Private Outdoor Terrace Outdoor Parking Available At Additional Cost No Security Deposit Pet friendly (no restrictions) Professionally Managed Building Neighborhood: Excellent Location! 5 min walk to Blue Line Stop on Western Across the street from Maplewood Park 2 Blocks from 606 Trail Steps from Bucktown restaurants, entertainment, shopping, cafes and more! Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease