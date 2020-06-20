All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1616 E 56th St Unit 0810

1616 E 56th St · (708) 890-8144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1616 E 56th St, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 0810 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
Surrounded yourself by nature and open space - Property Id: 232105

Solstice on the Park's premier location in Hyde Park puts 500 acres of nature at your front door. Your front yard is Jackson Park's playgrounds, gardens, paths, lagoons, bird trails, sporting courts and beaches. Communing with nature is as easy as stepping out your front door. By car, bike or public transportation, Hyde Park is only 15 minutes south of The Loop- but it feels like another world. Everything you need and want is easily walkable, but with peaceful tree-lined streets, historic architecture and positive energy abounding, you might just decide to slow down and enjoy the stroll.***Price reflective of a 12 month lease.***Pictures may be of a similar unit***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232105
Property Id 232105

(RLNE5797958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 have any available units?
1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 have?
Some of 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 currently offering any rent specials?
1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 is pet friendly.
Does 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 offer parking?
No, 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 does not offer parking.
Does 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 have a pool?
No, 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 does not have a pool.
Does 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 have accessible units?
No, 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 E 56th St Unit 0810 has units with dishwashers.
