1604 W BERWYN AVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Everything in Andersonville ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous 2BR/1BA!

Prime Andersonville Location ~ New Rehab ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous (2) Two Bedroom, (1) One bath: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Granite Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, New Bathroom, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Great light, Large living room/Dining Room. with office nook, Large Bedrooms with lots of closet space, Landry in Building, storage ~ PETS WELCOME *Photos may be of similar unit*