1604 W BERWYN AVE

Amenities
Brand New Everything in Andersonville ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous 2BR/1BA!
Prime Andersonville Location ~ New Rehab ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous (2) Two Bedroom, (1) One bath: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Granite Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, New Bathroom, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Great light, Large living room/Dining Room. with office nook, Large Bedrooms with lots of closet space, Landry in Building, storage ~ PETS WELCOME *Photos may be of similar unit*