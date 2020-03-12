All apartments in Chicago
1604 W BERWYN AVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:29 PM

1604 W BERWYN AVE

1604 West Berwyn Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1604 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Everything in Andersonville ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous 2BR/1BA!
Prime Andersonville Location ~ New Rehab ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous (2) Two Bedroom, (1) One bath: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Granite Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, New Bathroom, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Great light, Large living room/Dining Room. with office nook, Large Bedrooms with lots of closet space, Landry in Building, storage ~ PETS WELCOME *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 W BERWYN AVE have any available units?
1604 W BERWYN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 W BERWYN AVE have?
Some of 1604 W BERWYN AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 W BERWYN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1604 W BERWYN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 W BERWYN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 W BERWYN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1604 W BERWYN AVE offer parking?
No, 1604 W BERWYN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1604 W BERWYN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 W BERWYN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 W BERWYN AVE have a pool?
No, 1604 W BERWYN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1604 W BERWYN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1604 W BERWYN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 W BERWYN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 W BERWYN AVE has units with dishwashers.
