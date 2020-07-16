1601 N Claremont

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Available 09/01/20 Luxury 3000 Sq Ft Condo in the Heart of Bucktown - Property Id: 228820



3000 SQ FT 2-STORY CONDO - LIKE A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME



Avail: Sept 1st (poss. sooner)



Private storage rm & one garage parking incl.



Home has new finishes!

Luxury finishes - extra-wide floor plan, 11-ft ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and more!



Formal Dining, Living Rm, Family Rm, 2 Decks, 2 Fireplaces, Separate Storage Rm, 3 Bdrms, 3 Bths (2 full,1 half)



Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances.



Spacious master suite w/corner jacuzzi, double vanity, & walk-in closets!



LOCATION:



Steps to the Blue Line, restaurants, the 606 Trail, shops & all Bucktown offers!



Zoned to highly-rated Pulaski International School



FEATURES

- Central A/C and heat

- Breakfast bar

- TWO Fireplaces, one wood-burning, one gas

- High ceilings

- Walk-in closets

- Hardwood floors

- Large laundry room

- W/D In-unit

- Gated, secured entry

- Professionally landscaped



TONS OF LIGHT-SOUTHERN, WESTERN, & EASTERN EXPOSURES!



LEASE: One year (other terms possible), 1-month deposit



Cats, small dogs okay

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228820

