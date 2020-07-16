All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1601 N Claremont

1601 North Claremont Avenue · (510) 560-5631
Location

1601 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $4295 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 09/01/20 Luxury 3000 Sq Ft Condo in the Heart of Bucktown - Property Id: 228820

3000 SQ FT 2-STORY CONDO - LIKE A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME

Avail: Sept 1st (poss. sooner)

Private storage rm & one garage parking incl.

Home has new finishes!
Luxury finishes - extra-wide floor plan, 11-ft ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and more!

Formal Dining, Living Rm, Family Rm, 2 Decks, 2 Fireplaces, Separate Storage Rm, 3 Bdrms, 3 Bths (2 full,1 half)

Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances.

Spacious master suite w/corner jacuzzi, double vanity, & walk-in closets!

LOCATION:

Steps to the Blue Line, restaurants, the 606 Trail, shops & all Bucktown offers!

Zoned to highly-rated Pulaski International School

FEATURES
- Central A/C and heat
- Breakfast bar
- TWO Fireplaces, one wood-burning, one gas
- High ceilings
- Walk-in closets
- Hardwood floors
- Large laundry room
- W/D In-unit
- Gated, secured entry
- Professionally landscaped

TONS OF LIGHT-SOUTHERN, WESTERN, & EASTERN EXPOSURES!

LEASE: One year (other terms possible), 1-month deposit

Cats, small dogs okay
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228820
Property Id 228820

(RLNE5870658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 N Claremont have any available units?
1601 N Claremont has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 N Claremont have?
Some of 1601 N Claremont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 N Claremont currently offering any rent specials?
1601 N Claremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 N Claremont pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 N Claremont is pet friendly.
Does 1601 N Claremont offer parking?
Yes, 1601 N Claremont offers parking.
Does 1601 N Claremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 N Claremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 N Claremont have a pool?
No, 1601 N Claremont does not have a pool.
Does 1601 N Claremont have accessible units?
No, 1601 N Claremont does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 N Claremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 N Claremont has units with dishwashers.
