1601 N Claremont

Available 09/01/20 Luxury 3000 Sq Ft Condo in the Heart of Bucktown - Property Id: 228820
3000 SQ FT 2-STORY CONDO - LIKE A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME
Avail: Sept 1st (poss. sooner)
Private storage rm & one garage parking incl.
Home has new finishes!
Luxury finishes - extra-wide floor plan, 11-ft ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and more!
Formal Dining, Living Rm, Family Rm, 2 Decks, 2 Fireplaces, Separate Storage Rm, 3 Bdrms, 3 Bths (2 full,1 half)
Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances.
Spacious master suite w/corner jacuzzi, double vanity, & walk-in closets!
LOCATION:
Steps to the Blue Line, restaurants, the 606 Trail, shops & all Bucktown offers!
Zoned to highly-rated Pulaski International School
FEATURES
- Central A/C and heat
- Breakfast bar
- TWO Fireplaces, one wood-burning, one gas
- High ceilings
- Walk-in closets
- Hardwood floors
- Large laundry room
- W/D In-unit
- Gated, secured entry
- Professionally landscaped
TONS OF LIGHT-SOUTHERN, WESTERN, & EASTERN EXPOSURES!
LEASE: One year (other terms possible), 1-month deposit
Cats, small dogs okay
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228820
Property Id 228820
(RLNE5870658)