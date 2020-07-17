154 W Schiller St # D

Amenities

This rare unit is among only a few art deco buildings in Old Town featuring Edgar Miller artisan details, with plenty of architectural twists and turns. The 1 bedroom + den features original stained glass, wrought iron, wood details and tile. The multi-level plan features two baths, European space, efficient kitchen with stainless steel built-in appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Steps from everything Old Town has to offer!

