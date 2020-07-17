All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

154 W Schiller St # D

154 West Schiller Street · (708) 469-9160
Location

154 West Schiller Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 bedroom + den features original stained glass! - Property Id: 305920

This rare unit is among only a few art deco buildings in Old Town featuring Edgar Miller artisan details, with plenty of architectural twists and turns. The 1 bedroom + den features original stained glass, wrought iron, wood details and tile. The multi-level plan features two baths, European space, efficient kitchen with stainless steel built-in appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Steps from everything Old Town has to offer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/154-w-schiller-st-%23-d-chicago-il/305920
Property Id 305920

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5937025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 W Schiller St # D have any available units?
154 W Schiller St # D has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 W Schiller St # D have?
Some of 154 W Schiller St # D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 W Schiller St # D currently offering any rent specials?
154 W Schiller St # D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 W Schiller St # D pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 W Schiller St # D is pet friendly.
Does 154 W Schiller St # D offer parking?
No, 154 W Schiller St # D does not offer parking.
Does 154 W Schiller St # D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 W Schiller St # D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 W Schiller St # D have a pool?
No, 154 W Schiller St # D does not have a pool.
Does 154 W Schiller St # D have accessible units?
No, 154 W Schiller St # D does not have accessible units.
Does 154 W Schiller St # D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 W Schiller St # D has units with dishwashers.
