1539 North Wicker Park Avenue

1539 North Wicker Park Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1555550
Location

1539 North Wicker Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit GW · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom w/ Parking in Wicker Park! Furnished and ready for immediate move in!
Detail orientated rehab in highly sought-after Wicker Park neighborhood! This two bed, two bath condo has all the bells and whistles with parking included, shared rooftop outdoor space, upgraded washer/dryer, perfectly rehabbed bathrooms + kitchen and a cozy gas fireplace for chilly Chicago nights. Carpeted, spacious bedrooms allow for maximum comfort and mix well with hardwood floors in open spaces for entertaining. Located in an unbeatable pocket of Wicker Park, this home provides quick access to some of the best parks, restaurants, shops and nightlife the city has to offer. Easy walk to public transportation. Small dog permitted for an additional $50 pet rent per month.

Amenities:
Outdoor Space, Furnished, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue have any available units?
1539 North Wicker Park Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue have?
Some of 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1539 North Wicker Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1539 North Wicker Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
