1539 North Wicker Park Avenue

Beautiful 2 Bedroom w/ Parking in Wicker Park! Furnished and ready for immediate move in!

Detail orientated rehab in highly sought-after Wicker Park neighborhood! This two bed, two bath condo has all the bells and whistles with parking included, shared rooftop outdoor space, upgraded washer/dryer, perfectly rehabbed bathrooms + kitchen and a cozy gas fireplace for chilly Chicago nights. Carpeted, spacious bedrooms allow for maximum comfort and mix well with hardwood floors in open spaces for entertaining. Located in an unbeatable pocket of Wicker Park, this home provides quick access to some of the best parks, restaurants, shops and nightlife the city has to offer. Easy walk to public transportation. Small dog permitted for an additional $50 pet rent per month.



