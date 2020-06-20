1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue

Amenities

Bright & spacious first floor 4 BED 2 BATH (8 room duplex down) condo in Graceland West/Lakeview. . 2 bed 1 bath on main level and 2 bed 1 bath on lower level. Approximately 2000 SF with separate lower level with large living/family room and two separate entries. Exposed brick throughout lower level. Upgraded kitchen with Cherry cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances. The unit has both hardwood and carpet flooring, in-unit laundry, bonus room and separate storage unit. UNIT HAS BEEN CLEANED AND FRESHLY PAINTED. Close to the park (with track, soccer/football field), public transportation, Lake View, North Center, Wrigleyville. Radiator heat and water included in rent. Pets negotiable. AVAILABLE 6/1. $750 non-refundable move-in fee in lieu of Security Deposit.. $150 non-refundable move-in fee payable to Assoc. $80 Application/credit check fee per person. Video tour available upon request.