Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:07 PM

1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue

1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue · (312) 265-8000
Location

1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright & spacious first floor 4 BED 2 BATH (8 room duplex down) condo in Graceland West/Lakeview. . 2 bed 1 bath on main level and 2 bed 1 bath on lower level. Approximately 2000 SF with separate lower level with large living/family room and two separate entries. Exposed brick throughout lower level. Upgraded kitchen with Cherry cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances. The unit has both hardwood and carpet flooring, in-unit laundry, bonus room and separate storage unit. UNIT HAS BEEN CLEANED AND FRESHLY PAINTED. Close to the park (with track, soccer/football field), public transportation, Lake View, North Center, Wrigleyville. Radiator heat and water included in rent. Pets negotiable. AVAILABLE 6/1. $750 non-refundable move-in fee in lieu of Security Deposit.. $150 non-refundable move-in fee payable to Assoc. $80 Application/credit check fee per person. Video tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue have any available units?
1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue have?
Some of 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue offer parking?
No, 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 West Belle Plaine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
