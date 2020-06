1515 South PRAIRIE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage sauna

FURNISHED 4,000 SQFT EAST FACING RENTAL AVAILABLE! AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE. THIS CUSTOM DESIGNED AND FURNISHED PENTHOUSE IN POPULAR CENTRAL STATION FEATURES SWEEPING VIEWS OF LAKE MICHIGAN AND SOLDIER FIELD FROM EVERY WINDOW & MULTIPLE PRIVATE BALCONIES, RICH HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, INCREDIBLY UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BEVELED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, VIKING APPLIANCES INCLUDING 3 OVENS & BUILT-IN COFFEE MAKER, CUSTOM MILLWORK AND CABINETRY, WET BAR & DRY BAR, NATURAL STONE BATHS INCLUDING AMAZING MASTER WITH 12X6 WET ROOM WITH STEAM, BODY SPRAYS & MULTIPLE SHOWER HEADS. ENTIRE UNIT IS FURNISHED WITH RESTORATION HARDWARE. HUGE CEILING HEIGHTS & LARGE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BALCONIES. 2 GARAGE SPACES, ALL UTILITIES AND FISH SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT.