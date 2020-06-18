All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 150 West Superior St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
150 West Superior St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

150 West Superior St.

150 West Superior Street · (312) 508-1255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

150 West Superior Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Relocating and feeling overwhelmed? CRG has specialized in helping new hires, students, and couples rent sight-unseen for over 7 years. Whether you're seeking listings for a specific area or prefer help choosing a neighborhood: we give unbiased suggestions and will send listings with exact photos, addresses, and pricing. After narrowing down your top choices, we'll take walkthrough videos, assist with the application process, and follow up after to make sure you like living in your new home. Testimonials are available on our website! www . carlsonrealtygroup . org

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 West Superior St. have any available units?
150 West Superior St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 West Superior St. have?
Some of 150 West Superior St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 West Superior St. currently offering any rent specials?
150 West Superior St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 West Superior St. pet-friendly?
No, 150 West Superior St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 150 West Superior St. offer parking?
Yes, 150 West Superior St. does offer parking.
Does 150 West Superior St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 West Superior St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 West Superior St. have a pool?
Yes, 150 West Superior St. has a pool.
Does 150 West Superior St. have accessible units?
Yes, 150 West Superior St. has accessible units.
Does 150 West Superior St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 West Superior St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 150 West Superior St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
2741 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2741 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity