Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

1463 S Michigan St

1463 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1463 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Pet Friendly. Parking Included! Private Balcony. - Property Id: 272175

Check out this beautiful high-end 2 bed, 2 bath apartment available in South Loop! Features include hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, private balcony, and laundry in-unit. One parking spot is included in the rent, and cats and dogs are welcome! Photos of similar unit.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272175
Property Id 272175

(RLNE5898715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

