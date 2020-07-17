1463 S Michigan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Pet Friendly. Parking Included! Private Balcony. - Property Id: 272175



Check out this beautiful high-end 2 bed, 2 bath apartment available in South Loop! Features include hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, private balcony, and laundry in-unit. One parking spot is included in the rent, and cats and dogs are welcome! Photos of similar unit.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272175

Property Id 272175



(RLNE5898715)