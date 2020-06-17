All apartments in Chicago
1458 W Winnemac Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1458 W Winnemac Ave

1458 West Winnemac Avenue · (847) 243-3572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1458 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
These are Renting Fast, text ANDREEA now:
(847) 243-3572

ANDERSONVILLE | 1 BEDROOM

Large Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, dark walnut cabinets. New hardwood floors. Large space with newly remodeled bathrooms! Numerous windows throughout allow for lots of light, keeping this space feeling warm and open. We are pet friendly.
Great location, close to Train Station, Restaurants, Shopping. Close to Lake and Lake Shore Drive. Easy to find parking.
Won't last, this is an incredible find!! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! ___________________________________________________________________
Included in Rent:

Water
Laundry room
Storage lockers & Bike room
Pick up trash
Maintenance 24/24 HR
Negotiable MOVING FEE!!
___________________________________________________________________
Contact Information:
ANDREEA DAVID

P: (847) 243-3572
E: adavid.gsg@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________________________
Looking forward to show you the unit!

(RLNE5290544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 W Winnemac Ave have any available units?
1458 W Winnemac Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 W Winnemac Ave have?
Some of 1458 W Winnemac Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 W Winnemac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1458 W Winnemac Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 W Winnemac Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 W Winnemac Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1458 W Winnemac Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1458 W Winnemac Ave does offer parking.
Does 1458 W Winnemac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1458 W Winnemac Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 W Winnemac Ave have a pool?
No, 1458 W Winnemac Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1458 W Winnemac Ave have accessible units?
No, 1458 W Winnemac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 W Winnemac Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 W Winnemac Ave has units with dishwashers.
