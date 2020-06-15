1458 North Artesian Avenue

Amenities

PENTHOUSE 2bd/2bath with PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK & CITY VIEWS! Very spacious top floor unit with private building entrance has everything you need - Central A/C, GFA, fireplace, in-unit laundry, and master bedroom with en suite master bath that includes double vanity and large jacuzzi tub/shower. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, flat panel cabinetry, dishwasher and wine fridge. High ceilings and windows facing every direction make this an extremely bright unit with tons of natural light. Three large separate private outdoor spaces - front balcony off living room, rear deck off master bedroom and private rooftop with built in grilling station. Hardwood floors throughout and ample storage space too. 2 exterior parking spaces included in the monthly rent. Available August 1st but can show with notice. Get it while you still can.