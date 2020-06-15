All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:41 PM

1458 North Artesian Avenue

1458 North Artesian Avenue · (773) 645-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1458 North Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
PENTHOUSE 2bd/2bath with PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK & CITY VIEWS! Very spacious top floor unit with private building entrance has everything you need - Central A/C, GFA, fireplace, in-unit laundry, and master bedroom with en suite master bath that includes double vanity and large jacuzzi tub/shower. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, flat panel cabinetry, dishwasher and wine fridge. High ceilings and windows facing every direction make this an extremely bright unit with tons of natural light. Three large separate private outdoor spaces - front balcony off living room, rear deck off master bedroom and private rooftop with built in grilling station. Hardwood floors throughout and ample storage space too. 2 exterior parking spaces included in the monthly rent. Available August 1st but can show with notice. Get it while you still can.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 North Artesian Avenue have any available units?
1458 North Artesian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 North Artesian Avenue have?
Some of 1458 North Artesian Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 North Artesian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1458 North Artesian Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 North Artesian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1458 North Artesian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1458 North Artesian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1458 North Artesian Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1458 North Artesian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1458 North Artesian Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 North Artesian Avenue have a pool?
No, 1458 North Artesian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1458 North Artesian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1458 North Artesian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 North Artesian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 North Artesian Avenue has units with dishwashers.
