Chicago, IL
1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue
1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue

1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1680981
Location

1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Don't miss out on this extra large 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Southport Corridor's historic district!
Don't miss out on this extra large 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Southport Corridor's historic district! This unit boasts all new stainless steel appliances (not pictured), brand new oak hardwood floors throughout, dedicated dining area, very large living room, spacious bedrooms with room for bed set and great closets, master bedroom- bathroom suite, central heat (high efficiency)/ac, big rear deck and front balcony (lots of outdoor space!), laundry and large private storage locker on premises. Private garage available or private, open parking slab for additional fee. Great street parking too! Short Walk to Southport OR Irving Park Brown line, or Sheridan Red Line. Available June 1st.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue have any available units?
1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue have?
Some of 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue offers parking.
Does 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
