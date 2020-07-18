1449 W Berteau Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood!



This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is available NOW! Spacious and remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with new SS appliances a dishwasher and granite countertops, dining room, new bathroom, back den, laundry in building, lots of closet space, gorgeous patio garden and landscaped terrace. Near transportation and street parking available. No pets permitted. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

No Pets Allowed



