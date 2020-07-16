1444 W Berteau Ave 1

Amenities

1444 WEST BERTEAU AVENUE, #1 - Property Id: 314161



Beautiful 2B 1B in Graceland West with beautiful patio and dishwasher. Available 7/1

This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is available NOW! Spacious and remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with new SS appliances a dishwasher and granite countertops, dining room, new bathroom, back den, laundry in building, lots of closet space, gorgeous patio garden and landscaped terrace. Near transportation and street parking available. No pets permitted. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1444-w-berteau-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/314161

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5962591)