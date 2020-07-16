All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1444 W Berteau Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1444 W Berteau Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1444 W Berteau Ave 1

1444 West Berteau Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1444 West Berteau Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1444 WEST BERTEAU AVENUE, #1 - Property Id: 314161

Beautiful 2B 1B in Graceland West with beautiful patio and dishwasher. Available 7/1
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is available NOW! Spacious and remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with new SS appliances a dishwasher and granite countertops, dining room, new bathroom, back den, laundry in building, lots of closet space, gorgeous patio garden and landscaped terrace. Near transportation and street parking available. No pets permitted. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Private Deck, Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1444-w-berteau-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/314161
Property Id 314161

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 have any available units?
1444 W Berteau Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 have?
Some of 1444 W Berteau Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1444 W Berteau Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 W Berteau Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1444 W Berteau Ave 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
5350-5358 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2244 N. Cleveland
2244 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St
Chicago, IL 60655
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
2041 E 75th
2041 E 75th St
Chicago, IL 60649
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity