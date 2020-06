Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 2 bed / 1 bath unit on a quiet street convenient to University, Hospitals and transportation. Roomy kitchen with good storage space and bonus enclosed porch room. Steps to shops and restaurants on Taylor St. This unit has been freshly painted and updated. Building has laundry room with 2 new washing machines and 2 new dryers so no long waits to do your laundry. Move-in ready!