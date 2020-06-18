1403 S State St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill internet access

Dog run! Sky garden+firepit! 24-hr fitness center! - Property Id: 284276



Unique and thoughtfully designed studio, one, and two-bedroom residences in the South Loop These newly updated lofts feature granite countertops, polished concrete or wood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-home washers and dryers, and phenomenal views of the city.



Enjoy the convenience of a gym, on-site dry cleaning, a sky garden with a fire pit and BBQ grills, as well as a dog run, private resident park, and complimentary Wi-Fi lounge. Residents are just steps away from restaurants, shopping, museums, Lake Michigan, and the Roosevelt CTA. At home or outside your door, live the most coveted lifestyle in Chicago.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284276

