Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1403 S State St

1403 South State Street · No Longer Available
Location

1403 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Amenities

24hr gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
bbq/grill
internet access
Dog run! Sky garden+firepit! 24-hr fitness center! - Property Id: 284276

Unique and thoughtfully designed studio, one, and two-bedroom residences in the South Loop These newly updated lofts feature granite countertops, polished concrete or wood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-home washers and dryers, and phenomenal views of the city.

Enjoy the convenience of a gym, on-site dry cleaning, a sky garden with a fire pit and BBQ grills, as well as a dog run, private resident park, and complimentary Wi-Fi lounge. Residents are just steps away from restaurants, shopping, museums, Lake Michigan, and the Roosevelt CTA. At home or outside your door, live the most coveted lifestyle in Chicago.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284276
Property Id 284276

(RLNE5794352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 S State St have any available units?
1403 S State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 S State St have?
Some of 1403 S State St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 S State St currently offering any rent specials?
1403 S State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 S State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 S State St is pet friendly.
Does 1403 S State St offer parking?
No, 1403 S State St does not offer parking.
Does 1403 S State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 S State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 S State St have a pool?
No, 1403 S State St does not have a pool.
Does 1403 S State St have accessible units?
No, 1403 S State St does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 S State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 S State St does not have units with dishwashers.
