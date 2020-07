1401 North WIELAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

AVAIL 7/1. MATTERPORT/3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK AVAILABLE! WALK TO THE LAKE,LINCOLN PARK ZOO,MULTIPLE PARKS & ALL THAT OLD TOWN HAS TO OFFER FROM THIS TRULY STUNNING PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED/DECORATED 2016 TOTAL RENOVATION OF A NEARLY 2300SQFT 3-4BD+OFFICE+FAMILY ROOM/3BA TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER SCHILLER PLACE W/PRIVATE ENTRANCE,MULTIPLE OUTDOOR SPACES INCL ROOF DECK W/VIEWS & LARGE LANDSCAPED PRIVATE PATIO & COVETED 2-3BDS/2BA & SIDE-BY-SIDE LAUNDRY UP;MAIN LIVING FLOOR INCLUDES LUXE EAT-IN VIKING/BOSCH/FISHER-PAYKEL ISLAND KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO A LARGE FAMILY ROOM,HUGE LIVING ROOM & TRUE SEPARATE DINING AREA;SPA-CALIBER CARRERA MARBLE BATHS T/O INCLUDING PRIMARY SUITE WITH SEPARATE SHOWER,SOAKING TUB & DOUBLE BOWL VANITY & PROF ORGANIZED CLOSETS THROUGHOUT. RARE 2-CAR PARKING INCL 1 ATTACHED GARAGE SPOT. NO SEC DEP, OWNERS COLLECT $1,500 NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE FEE. LEASE TERM MUST EXTEND THROUGH 2/28/2022.