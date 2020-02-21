All apartments in Chicago
1355 West Washington Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

1355 West Washington Boulevard

1355 West Washington Street · (718) 290-0949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1355 West Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4D · Avail. Aug 1

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in West Loop walking distance to the best restaurants in Chicago with 2 indoor spots included in the rent. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $4,250/month rent. $4,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Boris Bykhovsky at 718-290-0949 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 West Washington Boulevard have any available units?
1355 West Washington Boulevard has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 West Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 1355 West Washington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 West Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1355 West Washington Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 West Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 West Washington Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1355 West Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1355 West Washington Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1355 West Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 West Washington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 West Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1355 West Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1355 West Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1355 West Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 West Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 West Washington Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
