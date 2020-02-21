1355 West Washington Boulevard

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in West Loop walking distance to the best restaurants in Chicago with 2 indoor spots included in the rent. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $4,250/month rent. $4,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Boris Bykhovsky at 718-290-0949 to learn more.