1347 W Melrose St 2

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 231869
Spacious two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview's Southport Corridor. Unit features large living room and spacious separate dining room, newer kitchen with Maple cabinets, dishwasher, new bath, large bedrooms, hardwood floors, great closet space, parking available for an extra fee.Heat, hot water and cooking gas included with rent! Short walk to the EL and charming dining & entertainment!
No Pets Allowed
