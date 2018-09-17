All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1347 W Melrose St 2

1347 W Melrose St · (312) 622-2383
Location

1347 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 231869

Spacious two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview's Southport Corridor. Unit features large living room and spacious separate dining room, newer kitchen with Maple cabinets, dishwasher, new bath, large bedrooms, hardwood floors, great closet space, parking available for an extra fee.Heat, hot water and cooking gas included with rent! Short walk to the EL and charming dining & entertainment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231869
Property Id 231869

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 W Melrose St 2 have any available units?
1347 W Melrose St 2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 W Melrose St 2 have?
Some of 1347 W Melrose St 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 W Melrose St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1347 W Melrose St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 W Melrose St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1347 W Melrose St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1347 W Melrose St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1347 W Melrose St 2 does offer parking.
Does 1347 W Melrose St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 W Melrose St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 W Melrose St 2 have a pool?
No, 1347 W Melrose St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1347 W Melrose St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1347 W Melrose St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 W Melrose St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 W Melrose St 2 has units with dishwashers.
