on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cable included recently renovated

Live in the heart of the Gold Coast on tree-lined Dearborn Parkway. Beautiful updated convertible studio with built out private bed area and ample closet space. Upgraded kitchen & stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through out the unit. No carpet. Building has a sundeck with amazing city views, bike room and laundry room on site with additional storage locker ( 2nd floor).Water heat basic cable included in your rent. Perfectly located steps from the lake, nightlife, dining and shopping! Non smoking unit. No pets. Pleasure to show! VACANT and ready for showings.