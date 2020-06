1322 South PRAIRIE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage

MUSEUM PARK. SPECTACULAR EAST FACING VIEWS OF LAKE & MUSEUM CAMPUS FROM EVERY ROOM! CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOOR THRU-OUT. GRANITE COUNTERS WITH BREAKFAST BAR, PANTRY, MAPLE CABINETS. LARGE BALCONY. LIVING RM HAS FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. MASTER BED HAS LARGE WALK IN CLOSET & BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS, SHOWER & TUB. IN UNIT WASH/DRYER. FULL AMENITY BLDG HAS ROOF TOP DECK WITH AMAZING VIEWS OF LAKE VIEWS, CITY AND ENTIRE SKY LINE OF CHICAGO AND FITNESS CENTER. CLUB HOUSE IS A BLOCK AWAY INCLUDED IN RENT. IT HAS 2 POOLS, ADULT AND CHILDREN POOLS. LARGE PARTY AND MEETING ROOMS, OUT DOOR DECK OVER LOOKING LAKE SHORE, FAMILY ROOM HAS LARGE SCREEN TV, GOURMET KITCHEN, WET BAR, POOL TABLE, TABLE AND LOUNGE SOFAS AND CHAIRS FOR ENTERTAINMENTS. NEXT TO BUILDING IS A PARK FOR FAMILY, CHILDREN AND DOGS! WITH 24 HOUR DOOR STAFF. PARKING EXTRA. STEPS TO PARK, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, JEWEL, TRADER JOES, WHOLE FOODS, TARGET. ALL TRAIN LINES, BUSES, METRA STATION, LAKE SHORE DRIVE. 10 MINUTES TO NORTHWESTERN, UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO, MEDICAL DISTRICTS. LAKE FRONT AND GRANT PARK.