1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive

This 2,200SF condo located on the 30th floor has stunning views of Lake Michigan and the beautiful Gold Coast skyline. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit features an oversized master bedroom, hardwood floors, a high end kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, a Miele espresso machine, a trash compactor, granite countertops, custom millwork, and a breakfast nook. Washer and dryer in unit and ample storage. Great open floor plan, perfect for entertaining! 1300 N Lake Shore has a 24 hour doorman, indoor pool, new fitness center and valet parking. Available furnished.