All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:00 PM

1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive

1300 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1300 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30D · Avail. now

$7,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
This 2,200SF condo located on the 30th floor has stunning views of Lake Michigan and the beautiful Gold Coast skyline. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit features an oversized master bedroom, hardwood floors, a high end kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, a Miele espresso machine, a trash compactor, granite countertops, custom millwork, and a breakfast nook. Washer and dryer in unit and ample storage. Great open floor plan, perfect for entertaining! 1300 N Lake Shore has a 24 hour doorman, indoor pool, new fitness center and valet parking. Available furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive have any available units?
1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive has a unit available for $7,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive have?
Some of 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive does offer parking.
Does 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive has a pool.
Does 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1300 North LAKE SHORE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1837 W Patterson Ave
1837 W Patterson Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
5500 S. Cornell Avenue
5493 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60827
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity