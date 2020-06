Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home! This furnished eighth floor unit overlooking multiple exposures features stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and a large, furnished living room with a balcony and fireplace. High ceilings and built-in shelving throughout allow for spacious organization. Both bathrooms feature tiled showers in addition to a plethora of lighting. Additionally, this floor and above were added near the year 2000 and is further soundproofed. Come check it out!