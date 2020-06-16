All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1255 N State Pkwy 9D

1255 North State Parkway · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 North State Parkway, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 9D · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
BRAND NEW RENOVATED PENTHOUSE CONDO FOR RENT - Property Id: 221438

Gorgeous penthouse, completely renovated! Very spacious (1150SF) 1Bed/1.5Ba with ALL utilities included (except internet). Condo has been remodeled with brand new refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted, new appliances, and new baths. Custom built-in bookcases, and custom closets throughout. In-unit washer/dryer. Spacious bedroom that can accommodate a king size bed and more! Also features a large en-suite w/ master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy fantastic views of the Hancock. Tons of light throughout. Amenities include a laundry facility, 24-hour door person, roof deck and storage unit. Parking options available nearby.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1255 N State Pkwy 9D have any available units?
1255 N State Pkwy 9D has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 N State Pkwy 9D have?
Some of 1255 N State Pkwy 9D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 N State Pkwy 9D currently offering any rent specials?
1255 N State Pkwy 9D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 N State Pkwy 9D pet-friendly?
No, 1255 N State Pkwy 9D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1255 N State Pkwy 9D offer parking?
Yes, 1255 N State Pkwy 9D does offer parking.
Does 1255 N State Pkwy 9D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 N State Pkwy 9D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 N State Pkwy 9D have a pool?
No, 1255 N State Pkwy 9D does not have a pool.
Does 1255 N State Pkwy 9D have accessible units?
No, 1255 N State Pkwy 9D does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 N State Pkwy 9D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 N State Pkwy 9D has units with dishwashers.

