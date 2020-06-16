1255 N State Pkwy 9D.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

BRAND NEW RENOVATED PENTHOUSE CONDO FOR RENT - Property Id: 221438



Gorgeous penthouse, completely renovated! Very spacious (1150SF) 1Bed/1.5Ba with ALL utilities included (except internet). Condo has been remodeled with brand new refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted, new appliances, and new baths. Custom built-in bookcases, and custom closets throughout. In-unit washer/dryer. Spacious bedroom that can accommodate a king size bed and more! Also features a large en-suite w/ master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy fantastic views of the Hancock. Tons of light throughout. Amenities include a laundry facility, 24-hour door person, roof deck and storage unit. Parking options available nearby.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221438

Property Id 221438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726638)