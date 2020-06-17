1245 South Lawndale Avenue

Amenities

Classic greystone building with 2 br 1 bth units. This is a no pet building. No laundry, no CAC. This 3rd Floor front unit features large porcelain plank floor tiles in the kitchen and hallway. Brand new stainless steel Frigidare appliances will be provided once lease is signed--stove, refrigerator and microwave. Adjustable telescoping kitchen faucet with 2 water settings, nightlights on kitchen counter outlets. Nightlight outlet in bathroom. Bright unit with southwestern afternoon sun exposure and cool grey finishes. 3 deep closets. This apartment boasts the nicest finishes in the building. Unit has it's own furnace and hotwater tank. There is a non refundable move in fee of $600. Please fill out rental application and include full name, place of employment and years on the job for each person over 18 years of age. Income 3 times the rent. Section 8 vouchers are also accepted. Security gate and security cameras on property.