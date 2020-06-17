All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1245 South Lawndale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1245 South Lawndale Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:29 AM

1245 South Lawndale Avenue

1245 South Lawndale Avenue · (630) 263-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1245 South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60623
North Lawndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Classic greystone building with 2 br 1 bth units. This is a no pet building. No laundry, no CAC. This 3rd Floor front unit features large porcelain plank floor tiles in the kitchen and hallway. Brand new stainless steel Frigidare appliances will be provided once lease is signed--stove, refrigerator and microwave. Adjustable telescoping kitchen faucet with 2 water settings, nightlights on kitchen counter outlets. Nightlight outlet in bathroom. Bright unit with southwestern afternoon sun exposure and cool grey finishes. 3 deep closets. This apartment boasts the nicest finishes in the building. Unit has it's own furnace and hotwater tank. There is a non refundable move in fee of $600. Please fill out rental application and include full name, place of employment and years on the job for each person over 18 years of age. Income 3 times the rent. Section 8 vouchers are also accepted. Security gate and security cameras on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 South Lawndale Avenue have any available units?
1245 South Lawndale Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 South Lawndale Avenue have?
Some of 1245 South Lawndale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 South Lawndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1245 South Lawndale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 South Lawndale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1245 South Lawndale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1245 South Lawndale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1245 South Lawndale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1245 South Lawndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 South Lawndale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 South Lawndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1245 South Lawndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1245 South Lawndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1245 South Lawndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 South Lawndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 South Lawndale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1245 South Lawndale Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
429-431 W Roscoe St
429 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
723-25 N Central Ave
723 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity