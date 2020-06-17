1235 N Orleans St 703

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 703 Available 05/01/20 Prime Old Town 2 Bed/2 Bath Walk Up - Property Id: 236280



Condo Quietly Tucked Away One Block from Mariano's, the EL, and Popular Well Street Corridor! Open Concept Living and Dining area that will get new carpeting prior to new tenant move in. The kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Corian Countertops and newer white cabinets. Additional Features: High Ceilings, West Facing Balcony, Gas Fireplace, In-Unit Washer/Dryer and 1 parking spot included. Tenant pays gas and electric.



Pets Welcome!



Lease Details: $400 move in fee, plus association fees. No security deposit. All credit and eviction reports are to be run by @properties.

