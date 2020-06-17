All apartments in Chicago
1235 N Orleans St 703
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:46 AM

1235 N Orleans St 703

1235 North Orleans Street · (847) 664-9667
Location

1235 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 703 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 703 Available 05/01/20 Prime Old Town 2 Bed/2 Bath Walk Up - Property Id: 236280

Condo Quietly Tucked Away One Block from Mariano's, the EL, and Popular Well Street Corridor! Open Concept Living and Dining area that will get new carpeting prior to new tenant move in. The kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Corian Countertops and newer white cabinets. Additional Features: High Ceilings, West Facing Balcony, Gas Fireplace, In-Unit Washer/Dryer and 1 parking spot included. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Pets Welcome!

Lease Details: $400 move in fee, plus association fees. No security deposit. All credit and eviction reports are to be run by @properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236280
Property Id 236280

(RLNE5614675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 N Orleans St 703 have any available units?
1235 N Orleans St 703 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 N Orleans St 703 have?
Some of 1235 N Orleans St 703's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 N Orleans St 703 currently offering any rent specials?
1235 N Orleans St 703 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 N Orleans St 703 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 N Orleans St 703 is pet friendly.
Does 1235 N Orleans St 703 offer parking?
Yes, 1235 N Orleans St 703 does offer parking.
Does 1235 N Orleans St 703 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 N Orleans St 703 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 N Orleans St 703 have a pool?
No, 1235 N Orleans St 703 does not have a pool.
Does 1235 N Orleans St 703 have accessible units?
No, 1235 N Orleans St 703 does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 N Orleans St 703 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 N Orleans St 703 has units with dishwashers.
