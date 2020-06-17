123 South GREEN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage hot tub

Welcome home to a bright and spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that feels like home. This unit comes with an interior garage parking space at no extra charge. Emerald is in the heat of the West Loop and it offers all of the conveniences of urban living within walking distance! Walk into a beautiful kitchen featuring 42" maple dark stained maple cabinets, granite counter-tops with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a coveted in-unit, stackable washer and dryer. Enjoy the sunset and/or sunrise on your large balcony with north views of the city. The bedroom is large with floor-to-ceiling windows for that natural, crisp sun light and a huge walk-in closet. The spa-like bathroom includes a separate shower and a soaking tub! Heat, gas and air conditioning is included in the rental price. This unit also comes with an indoor parking space (#08) and an extra storage unit (#094). You can also use the exercise room, party room and lounge. There is also a 24-hour doorperson. Available May 1, 2020. No security deposit. No pets per the HOA. Parking must be leased with the unit. Tenant is responsible to pay their own electric. Renter's insurance is required by Association prior to moving into the unit. The Association also charges a $250 non-refundable move-in fee, a $250 non-refundable move-out fee and a $500 refundable elevator deposit fee; the HOA does not cash your check unless there are damages to the elevator. There is no security deposit for this unit; the landlord/owner does charge a $500 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee.