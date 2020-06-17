All apartments in Chicago
123 South GREEN Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:01 AM

123 South GREEN Street

123 South Green Street · (312) 471-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 South Green Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 702B · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to a bright and spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that feels like home. This unit comes with an interior garage parking space at no extra charge. Emerald is in the heat of the West Loop and it offers all of the conveniences of urban living within walking distance! Walk into a beautiful kitchen featuring 42" maple dark stained maple cabinets, granite counter-tops with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a coveted in-unit, stackable washer and dryer. Enjoy the sunset and/or sunrise on your large balcony with north views of the city. The bedroom is large with floor-to-ceiling windows for that natural, crisp sun light and a huge walk-in closet. The spa-like bathroom includes a separate shower and a soaking tub! Heat, gas and air conditioning is included in the rental price. This unit also comes with an indoor parking space (#08) and an extra storage unit (#094). You can also use the exercise room, party room and lounge. There is also a 24-hour doorperson. Available May 1, 2020. No security deposit. No pets per the HOA. Parking must be leased with the unit. Tenant is responsible to pay their own electric. Renter's insurance is required by Association prior to moving into the unit. The Association also charges a $250 non-refundable move-in fee, a $250 non-refundable move-out fee and a $500 refundable elevator deposit fee; the HOA does not cash your check unless there are damages to the elevator. There is no security deposit for this unit; the landlord/owner does charge a $500 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 South GREEN Street have any available units?
123 South GREEN Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 South GREEN Street have?
Some of 123 South GREEN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 South GREEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 South GREEN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 South GREEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 South GREEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 123 South GREEN Street offer parking?
Yes, 123 South GREEN Street does offer parking.
Does 123 South GREEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 South GREEN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 South GREEN Street have a pool?
No, 123 South GREEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 South GREEN Street have accessible units?
No, 123 South GREEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 South GREEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 South GREEN Street has units with dishwashers.
