All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N

1226 West Sherwin Avenue · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1226 West Sherwin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2N · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
2 Bed, 2 Bath Unit with Stunning Finishes! - Property Id: 318726

Features include in unit laundry, central AC/heat, and gorgeous hard plank flooring. The kitchen boasts espresso shaker cabinets, new granite and quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and a dishwasher! Perfectly located this property is steps from the beach, coffee shops, and restaurants. The Jarvis Redline station is just a 7 minute walk away and the 147 bus stop is practically right outside your front door! Pets are welcome with some weight and breed restrictions. Some units have balconies. This property has all the bells and whistles! ***Photos may be of a similar unit*** - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Complete the Turbotenant Survey for tenants. Survey must be completed for a response from Dan Dooley at Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1226-w-sherwin-ave-chicago-il-unit-2n/318726
Property Id 318726

(RLNE5949340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N have any available units?
1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N have?
Some of 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N currently offering any rent specials?
1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N is pet friendly.
Does 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N offer parking?
No, 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N does not offer parking.
Does 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N have a pool?
No, 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N does not have a pool.
Does 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N have accessible units?
No, 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
629 W Denning
629 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity