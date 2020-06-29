1226 W Sherwin Ave 2N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

2 Bed, 2 Bath Unit with Stunning Finishes! - Property Id: 318726



Features include in unit laundry, central AC/heat, and gorgeous hard plank flooring. The kitchen boasts espresso shaker cabinets, new granite and quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and a dishwasher! Perfectly located this property is steps from the beach, coffee shops, and restaurants. The Jarvis Redline station is just a 7 minute walk away and the 147 bus stop is practically right outside your front door! Pets are welcome with some weight and breed restrictions. Some units have balconies. This property has all the bells and whistles! ***Photos may be of a similar unit*** - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



(RLNE5949340)