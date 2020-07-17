All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1219 W Van Buren St 602.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1219 W Van Buren St 602
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1219 W Van Buren St 602

1219 West Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1219 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Unit 602 Available 08/01/20 1219 W VAN BUREN ST, #602 - Property Id: 303004

Beautiful 2 bed/1.5 bath condo in West Loop!
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom loft condo in desirable West Loop. One garage parking spot included with in-unit laundry. Enjoy central heating and air conditioning with private balcony! Hardwood floors in main rooms with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and microwave! LOTS of closet space throughout with additional attic storage in second bedroom AND 4X4 storage unit. Elevator building with workout room on-site. Schedule a showing today!

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, New Construction, Storage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303004
Property Id 303004

(RLNE5930482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 W Van Buren St 602 have any available units?
1219 W Van Buren St 602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 W Van Buren St 602 have?
Some of 1219 W Van Buren St 602's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 W Van Buren St 602 currently offering any rent specials?
1219 W Van Buren St 602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 W Van Buren St 602 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 W Van Buren St 602 is pet friendly.
Does 1219 W Van Buren St 602 offer parking?
Yes, 1219 W Van Buren St 602 offers parking.
Does 1219 W Van Buren St 602 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 W Van Buren St 602 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 W Van Buren St 602 have a pool?
No, 1219 W Van Buren St 602 does not have a pool.
Does 1219 W Van Buren St 602 have accessible units?
No, 1219 W Van Buren St 602 does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 W Van Buren St 602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 W Van Buren St 602 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
5715-5725 S. Kimbark Avenue
5715 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60661
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL 60625
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
Pangea Kingston
7700 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2738 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College