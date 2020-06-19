1143 West Addison Street

Amenities

Huge Lakeview 4Bed/3Bath Duplex Down! Available 7/1!

Don't miss out on this huge 4bed/3bath duplex down, just steps away from Wrigley Field, the L, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and more! This location is hard to beat! Unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate living and dining rooms, large kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, W/D in unit, central AC and heat system and a big fenced in yard to enjoy this summer. Parking spot available for $175/month! Available July 1st!



