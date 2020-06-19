All apartments in Chicago
1143 West Addison Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1143 West Addison Street

1143 West Addison Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1823376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1143 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Huge Lakeview 4Bed/3Bath Duplex Down! Available 7/1!
Don't miss out on this huge 4bed/3bath duplex down, just steps away from Wrigley Field, the L, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and more! This location is hard to beat! Unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate living and dining rooms, large kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, W/D in unit, central AC and heat system and a big fenced in yard to enjoy this summer. Parking spot available for $175/month! Available July 1st!

Amenities:
Laundry, Common Outdoor Space, Outdoor Space, Duplex, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 West Addison Street have any available units?
1143 West Addison Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 West Addison Street have?
Some of 1143 West Addison Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 West Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1143 West Addison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 West Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1143 West Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1143 West Addison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1143 West Addison Street does offer parking.
Does 1143 West Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 West Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 West Addison Street have a pool?
No, 1143 West Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1143 West Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 1143 West Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 West Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 West Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
