1137 South Mason Ave 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295



Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room. This beautiful apartment is located in The Island just blocks from Austin Blue Line, I-290, Columbus Park, and all the amenities of Oak Park. Private backyard for entertaining and hardwood flooring throughout. Pet friendly. $1,300/month 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Call or text Luke 402-470-1993. Available Immediately. Schedule a showing today this unit will not last!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34295

Property Id 34295



(RLNE5844814)