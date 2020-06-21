All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1137 South Mason Ave 1

1137 South Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room. This beautiful apartment is located in The Island just blocks from Austin Blue Line, I-290, Columbus Park, and all the amenities of Oak Park. Private backyard for entertaining and hardwood flooring throughout. Pet friendly. $1,300/month 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Call or text Luke 402-470-1993. Available Immediately. Schedule a showing today this unit will not last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34295
Property Id 34295

(RLNE5844814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 South Mason Ave 1 have any available units?
1137 South Mason Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 South Mason Ave 1 have?
Some of 1137 South Mason Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 South Mason Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1137 South Mason Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 South Mason Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 South Mason Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1137 South Mason Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1137 South Mason Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1137 South Mason Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 South Mason Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 South Mason Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1137 South Mason Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1137 South Mason Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1137 South Mason Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 South Mason Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 South Mason Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
