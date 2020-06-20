1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking garage

Unit 1017 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Penthouse Condo with Amazing Sunsets - Property Id: 288648



Edgewater Penthouse loft unit featuring 16x9 huge PRIVATE rooftop terrace with breathtaking, panoramic lake and city views. Open floorplan with soaring 12' ceilings, hardwood floors, proper foyer and balcony off living area. Kitchen comes with 42” custom cherry cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom features tons of closet space and ceiling fan. In unit washer/dryer. Private storage unit on the 2nd floor . Unit has central heat and air. Building amenities include a full fitness room. party room, rooftop dog run. Steps to the lakefront, Whole Foods, LA Fitness and many amazing restaurants. 1 block to Bryn Mawr Red Line train stop. Heated garage parking spot available for $150 on top of unit price. ***BONUS*** Furniture included for rooftop and balcony if requested, no extra cost.

Property Id 288648



