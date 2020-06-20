All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017

1122 West Catalpa Avenue · (773) 706-8277
Location

1122 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1017 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
garage
Unit 1017 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Penthouse Condo with Amazing Sunsets - Property Id: 288648

Edgewater Penthouse loft unit featuring 16x9 huge PRIVATE rooftop terrace with breathtaking, panoramic lake and city views. Open floorplan with soaring 12' ceilings, hardwood floors, proper foyer and balcony off living area. Kitchen comes with 42” custom cherry cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom features tons of closet space and ceiling fan. In unit washer/dryer. Private storage unit on the 2nd floor . Unit has central heat and air. Building amenities include a full fitness room. party room, rooftop dog run. Steps to the lakefront, Whole Foods, LA Fitness and many amazing restaurants. 1 block to Bryn Mawr Red Line train stop. Heated garage parking spot available for $150 on top of unit price. ***BONUS*** Furniture included for rooftop and balcony if requested, no extra cost.
Property Id 288648

(RLNE5813640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 have any available units?
1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 have?
Some of 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 currently offering any rent specials?
1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 is pet friendly.
Does 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 offer parking?
Yes, 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 does offer parking.
Does 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 have a pool?
No, 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 does not have a pool.
Does 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 have accessible units?
No, 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL 1017 has units with dishwashers.
