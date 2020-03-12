1115 West 15th Street

Amenities

Cool, urban, bright two bedroom with awesome wrought iron balcony on property. Live in a piece of Chicago's history, the South Water Street Produce Markets. The building is a concrete and terracotta structure with tons of character! This unit features 12 foot ceilings, a fully enclosed master bedroom with a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, oak hardwood floors throughout. The 2nd bedroom can be used as an office or a den by adding a curtain or bi-fold door. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar and full-sized top of the line Jenn-Air appliances. Enjoy relaxing, sun bathing, grilling or chilling on your private south facing balcony. Included in the rent is internet, Direct TV cable, in-building gym, roof top deck and community pool for University Commons residents! Walk to public transportation and easy access to I-90/94, 55, 290 and Lake Shore Drive. Close to downtown, Rush, UIC, Pilsen, Taylor Street, Maxwell Street, Greektown, South Loop, all the restaurants on Randolph Street and Fulton Market. Shop at Whole Foods, Mariano's, Jewel, Canal Street shops and The Roosevelt collection, which includes the ICON movie theaters. Stop stressing about where to live and come see all that the community at University Commons has to offer! Pets are negotiable with an additional pet security deposit, which is refundable if there is no damage. Renter's insurance is required. The unit will be clean and fresh before new tenants move into the unit. There is an indoor heated 1 car parking for additional $200 a month. Owner is ready and willing. Come take a look today!