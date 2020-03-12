All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:27 PM

1115 West 15th Street

1115 West 15th Street · (708) 422-0011
Location

1115 West 15th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Cool, urban, bright two bedroom with awesome wrought iron balcony on property. Live in a piece of Chicago's history, the South Water Street Produce Markets. The building is a concrete and terracotta structure with tons of character! This unit features 12 foot ceilings, a fully enclosed master bedroom with a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, oak hardwood floors throughout. The 2nd bedroom can be used as an office or a den by adding a curtain or bi-fold door. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar and full-sized top of the line Jenn-Air appliances. Enjoy relaxing, sun bathing, grilling or chilling on your private south facing balcony. Included in the rent is internet, Direct TV cable, in-building gym, roof top deck and community pool for University Commons residents! Walk to public transportation and easy access to I-90/94, 55, 290 and Lake Shore Drive. Close to downtown, Rush, UIC, Pilsen, Taylor Street, Maxwell Street, Greektown, South Loop, all the restaurants on Randolph Street and Fulton Market. Shop at Whole Foods, Mariano's, Jewel, Canal Street shops and The Roosevelt collection, which includes the ICON movie theaters. Stop stressing about where to live and come see all that the community at University Commons has to offer! Pets are negotiable with an additional pet security deposit, which is refundable if there is no damage. Renter's insurance is required. The unit will be clean and fresh before new tenants move into the unit. There is an indoor heated 1 car parking for additional $200 a month. Owner is ready and willing. Come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 West 15th Street have any available units?
1115 West 15th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 West 15th Street have?
Some of 1115 West 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1115 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1115 West 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 1115 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 West 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 West 15th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1115 West 15th Street has a pool.
Does 1115 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1115 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 West 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
